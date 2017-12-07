Tourists arrested for falsely reporting armed robbery on Lower Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two tourists are in custody and will be charged with filing false police reports after they claimed they were robbed of personal belongings worth more than $17,000 in Chicago's Loop early Thursday morning.

The man and woman from out of town, both 27, said they were using a GPS device that took them to Lower Wacker Drive near North Columbus Drive around 1:50 a.m. They claimed that's when they were approached by three people - one of whom had a knife.

The tourists said the suspects stole their belongings, which included a $12,000 wedding ring, a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air, a $300 suitcase and a $150 iPad mini, and took off running. Neither was hurt.

Area Central detectives investigated the claims and determined their reports were unfounded. They were taken into custody Thursday evening.
