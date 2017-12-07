Tourists arrested for falsely reporting armed robbery on Lower Wacker Drive

Two tourists are in custody and will be charged with filing false police reports after they claimed they were robbed of personal belongings worth more than $17,000 in Chicago's Loop early Thursday morning.The man and woman from out of town, both 27, said they were using a GPS device that took them to Lower Wacker Drive near North Columbus Drive around 1:50 a.m. They claimed that's when they were approached by three people - one of whom had a knife.The tourists said the suspects stole their belongings, which included a $12,000 wedding ring, a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air, a $300 suitcase and a $150 iPad mini, and took off running. Neither was hurt.Area Central detectives investigated the claims and determined their reports were unfounded. They were taken into custody Thursday evening.