I-TEAM

Toxic Storm: Chinese fentanyl floods Chicago, US

EMBED </>More Videos

The Justice Department said Tuesday it has indicted two Chinese nationals suspected of manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in the U.S., a synthetic opioid causing hundreds of overdose deaths in Chicago. Chuck Goudie and the I-Team report. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ross Weidner, Barb Markoff and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The fentanyl crisis that is killing thousands of Americans is not "Made in the U.S.A."

From the Midwest to South Beach and sea to shining sea, the U.S. is drowning in fentanyl made in China, according to federal law enforcement officials.

On Tuesday they announced that 21 people have been indicted, including two Chinese nationals, in a major transnational fentanyl operation. The men and women are charged with making the synthetic opiate in China and selling it in the U.S. and Canada. Drugs hawked in North America have been linked to several overdose deaths, authorities said.

READ: Federal indictment #1, Federal Indictment #2

"These cases reflect a new and disturbing facet of the opioid crisis in America," said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "More and more of our citizens are being killed by fentanyl," drugs that are 100 times as powerful as morphine and 50 times as strong as heroin.

The alleged conspirators used numerous aliases to carry out their drug business, from "Jackie Chan" and "Angry Bird" to "Phantom Pharma." One code name was "Toxic Storm," fitting for a powerful street drug that continues to poison and kill dozens of users a day.

The I-Team reported last month that hundreds of fentanyl overdose deaths have occurred so far in 2017 in metro Chicago and the fatalities continue, unabated.

Nearly all of the fentanyl sold here is made in China as a finished product or formulated elsewhere from base chemicals made in China, drug investigators say.

"They (the Chinese) keep inventing them and we keep making them illegal and we're going to continue to keep locking up everybody we can who traffics in this," said Dennis Wichern, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Chicago. "We have agents on the ground in China, we opened up a second office earlier this year, just to work with the Chinese just to stop the flow of these drugs into America and to Mexico," Wichern told the ABC7 I-Team.

The two Chinese nationals facing federal charges announced Tuesday are identified as Xiaobing Yan, 40, and Jian Zhang, 38. The men are accused of operating illicit labs and chemical plants in China that produce fentanyl. They then sold their illegal products to users and more than 100 distributors in the U.S. and Canada over the internet, typically paid in hard-to-trace Bitcoins, according to the indictments.

Yan and Zhang are both in China, a nation that does not recognize extradition to the United States.

They came onto the federal radar in early 2015 when 18 year old Bailey Henke died of an overdose in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The fentanyl in his system was found to have been supplied by Chinese traffickers. The trail took U.S. drug agents to Oregon, then to Canada, and finally to Zhang in China.

Two residents of Florida, one from New Jersey, and five Canadians were also indicted in the drug conspiracy involving Zhang, authorities said.

It is not known whether Chinese authorities have taken any enforcement actions against their citizens who are now facing U.S. charges or whether the chemical plants and Internet sites in China have been sanctioned or closed.

"We're seeking additional support from the Chinese government in cracking down on those labs," said deputy AG Rosenstein in Washington on Tuesday. "If it were the other way around, and tens of thousands of Chinese nationals were dying as a result of poisons shipped from the United States, we'd be very proactive. So we're hoping to get the same kind of response from there.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
I-Teamillegal drugschinafentanyloverdose
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
'Family Secrets' mob tour riles gangland victims
Poisonous Homes
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Gov't wants long sentence for suburban teen terrorist
More I-Team
Top Stories
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
'Nuclear war could break out any moment,' says North Korea
Skokie cop helps buy gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Bulls forward Mirotic out indefinitely due to injuries after fight in practice
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
Show More
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in her apartment
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder man says he thought was dream
Singer/songwriter missing for 2 weeks, last seen at O'Hare
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Skokie cop helps buy gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video