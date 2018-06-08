Female passenger killed in Logan Square head-on crash

A female passenger was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.North Humboldt Boulevard was temporarily closed between West Wabansia and West North avenues in the city's Logan Square neighborhood as police investigated the crash.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 7 a.m. A silver car and a black car had front-end damage and debris was scattered across Humboldt.Police said crash, which involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Avalon, occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt around 3:55 a.m.The victim was a passenger in the Camry. Police said she suffered "major injuries" in the crash and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she died. Police have not released her age or name.The driver of the Camry and a second passenger were transported to area hospitals. Police did not release details about their ages, genders or conditions.The driver of the Avalon was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his or her condition stabilized.There is no word yet on when Humboldt will re-open.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is handling the investigation.