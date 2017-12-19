TRAFFIC

2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash

Deadly police chase in Tabernacle, NJ. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 19, 2017.

TABERNACLE, N.J. --
Officials said three people died following a crash where an SUV wrapped around a utility pole while attempting to evade police in Burlington County.

New Jersey State Police say identify those killed as two adult men and a pregnant teenager. Their names have not been released.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Monday at Flyatt and Caranza roads in Tabernacle. It happened right in front of the Sequoia Alternative Program school, which was dismissed early due to the accident.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a GMC at rest with the cabin of the vehicle crushed against the utility pole.



Sources say the vehicle was reported stolen when the fatal crash occurred and the occupants were trying to evade police. They report the vehicle was traveling at a speed greater than 80 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

It also appears the vehicle may have caught fire after the crash.

So far there's no word on whether all proper procedures were followed and New Jersey State Police say that they're holding further comment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Three killed following high speed police chase: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 18, 2017


