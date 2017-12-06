TRAFFIC

2 Cook County sheriff's officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people, including two officers, were injured in a crash late Tuesday on I-90 in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. (WLS)

By
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people were hurt, including two Cook County sheriff's officers, in a crash late Tuesday night on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Officers certainly put their lives at risk when they conduct traffic stops. The two injured in this crash were doing just that when another car hit their squad cars, Illinois State Police said.

They had made a stop on eastbound I-90 near Arlington Heights Road when a car slammed into one police vehicle, which was pushed into the other police vehicle, around 11:10 p.m. All of the cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged. At least one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles, state police said.

Both officers were rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. As of 6:50 a.m., one of the officers was still hospitalized and the other had been treated and released. The other driver was taken to a hospital in Arlington Heights. State police said they are all expected to be OK.

It's unclear if any citations have been issued to the driver.

ISP is handling the crash investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic stopofficer injuredArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Missing man, 90, injured after being hit by Metra train in Bronzeville
Driver dives in front of bus to save toddler
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Oakbrook Center
Police pull over car carrying large Christmas tree
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chicago journalist due in court in Laquan McDonald case
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Major Santa Ana winds expected to continue fueling Southern California fires
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Show More
Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel: White House officials
Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death
IOC suspends Russian Olympic team from 2018 games
Illinois' new front-line weapon against opioids: a telephone
More News
Top Video
Chicago journalist due in court in Laquan McDonald case
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video