TRAFFIC

3 injured in crash involving 5 vehicles, including semi, on I-294

Chopper 7HD flies over a crash on the southbound lanes of I-294 near I-290.

Three people have been transported to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on I-294, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-294 at I-290 at about 7:50 a.m.

Three people were transported to hospitals, one with serious injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The semi-trailer rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash, police said.

The crash led to a closure of all lanes of southbound I-294, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashElmhurstNorthlake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
CTA announces proposed path for Red Line extension to 130th Street
Semi carrying metal rolls over on Dan Ryan entrance at Canalport
Metra holding open houses for feedback on fares
Police investigate connection between Skyway jumper, woman found dead in East Chatham
More Traffic
Top Stories
Video shows CPD officer use Taser on man running away during traffic stop
Wicker Park bar hit by bullets
CTA announces proposed path for Red Line extension to 130th Street
2 to be charged after police chase ends on South Side
'Roving sex chamber:' Man cruising for sex busted by teens
Michigan State athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout
Northwestern Memorial Hospital window hit by gunfire
Newborn baby dropped off at South Side fire station
Show More
How to watch the lunar eclipse in Chicago next week
Girl, 12, reported missing from Uptown
Trump calls report he ordered Mueller's firing 'fake news'
Skimming device found on ATM at North Side PNC Bank branch
More News
Photos
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
Hinsdale McDonald's celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday
More Photos