All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Opry Mills Mall shooter in custody, Nashville police say; 1 injured
WLS
Thursday, May 03, 2018 03:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
All northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were shut down because of police activity, Illinois State Police said.
All lanes were reopened as of 3:45 p.m., police said.
Southbound lanes remained open.
Related Topics:
traffic
road closure
chicago police department
illinois state police
Chicago
Albany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
