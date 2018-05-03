TRAFFIC

All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were shut down because of police activity, Illinois State Police said.

All lanes were reopened as of 3:45 p.m., police said.

Southbound lanes remained open.
