Blue Line trains suspended between Jefferson Park and California stops

Blue Line trains were suspended between Jefferson Park and California stops Sunday morning after a medical emergency on the tracks, according to a CTA alert at 9:40 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead in connection with the incident, and two people were transported in good condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Shuttle buses were available between Jefferson Park and California stops. Commuters were encouraged to use the No. 56 Milwaukee bus.

Trains were operating in two sections - between California and Jefferson Park and California and Forest Park.
