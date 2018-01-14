TRAFFIC

Car soars into second floor of Santa Ana, Calif., building in bizarre crash; 2 hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in California. (Orange County Fire Authority)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, officials said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and French streets.

The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said.



Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then extricated a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.
