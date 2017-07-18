TRAFFIC

Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield

A car went off the road Tuesday morning and wrecked in a field in southwest suburban Plainfield. (WLS)

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A car crashed into a field Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene along Heggs Road just north of 127th Street around 6:30 a.m. A white car that was severely damaged ended up in a field that looked like it was part of a farm.

Investigators said the driver was heading north on Heggs when he or she struck a fire hydrant and lost control of the vehicle. There is no word yet on whether the driver was injured in the crash.

Heggs Road was closed between 119th Street and 127th for the crash investigation. Traffic was detoured in the area.
