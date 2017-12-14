  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Cow corralled in parking garage, I-95 after escaping church nativity scene twice

'Stormy the Cow' captured in parking garage on December 14, 2017. (WPVI)

OLD CITY --
A cow has been captured in an Old City parking garage after escaping a church live nativity scene for a second time. The cow was corralled earlier on I-95 in Northern Liberties.

Cow escapes again: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 14, 2017.



The cow, nicknamed 'Stormy,' made her second escape out of Old First Reformed United Church of Christ in Old City around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

At first, she got out into the churchyard and remained near the enclosure. However, moments later, 'Stormy' made her way onto Race Street right in front of the Action News crew.

Reverend Michael Caine tried to urge the 1,500 pound 'Stormy' back into the yard, as Action News reporter Katherine Scott called 911. Action News photographer Chuck Purnell alerted drivers of the cow in the roadway.

'Stormy,' a 7.5-year-old Hereford, then turned off Race and onto 4th Street.

Cow gets loose again in Old City on December 14, 2017.



The cow then made her way to the upper level of a parking garage at 4th and Arch streets where she was eventually cornered and returned back to the church.



Hours earlier, 'Stormy' made her first escape. Police received calls around 2:15 a.m. of a cow walking on I-95 southbound near Callowhill Street.

Loose cow corralled on I-95. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 14, 2017.


Some of the lanes of the highway had to be shut down.

Action Cam: Police corral a cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.



Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police, and animal control worked to corrall her.

Traffic camera catches police corralling cow on I-95 on December 14, 2017.


One of the state troopers who responded to the scene has a horse and cattle ranch in South Jersey and knew how to handle the situation. They put a lead rope on the cow and walked her to a nearby parking lot with police vehicles in tow to shepherd 'Stormy' in the right direction.

Action Cam: Cow on the loose on I-95 on December 14, 2017.



From the lot, she was taken back to the church where she returned to her friends in the live nativity scene.

Reverend Caine of the Old City church tells 6abc that recently people have expressed concern about the animals being in the cold. Caine says the nativity scene has been part of the church since 1973. There is a farmer on hand who cares for the animals and veterinarian tech works with them, as well.

How 'Stormy' got out of the church is under investigation. Caine had said it looked like someone tampered with the enclosure.
Cow back at church after I-95 journey on December 14, 2017.



'Stormy,' who comes from the Manatawna Farm in Roxborough, is once again back at the church.



Action News is told, along with live nativity scenes, she has been in 4H shows.

Cow gets loose on I-95. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on December 14, 2017.

