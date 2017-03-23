Crash briefly closes Northwest Tollway at Route 47

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) --All lanes of the Northwest Tollway were briefly closed at Route 47 in far northwest suburban Huntley due to a crash Thursday morning.
Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-90. By that time the eastbound lanes had reopened.
A red car and a black car sustained damage. A source said one person was airlifted from the scene to a hospital.
A short time later, all westbound lanes reopened expect one.
The crash remains under investigation.