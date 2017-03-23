TRAFFIC

Crash briefly closes Northwest Tollway at Route 47

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) --
All lanes of the Northwest Tollway were briefly closed at Route 47 in far northwest suburban Huntley due to a crash Thursday morning.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-90. By that time the eastbound lanes had reopened.

A red car and a black car sustained damage. A source said one person was airlifted from the scene to a hospital.

A short time later, all westbound lanes reopened expect one.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Topics:
trafficcrashHuntley
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated
Metra: Body found near Ravenswood UP North station
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Elgin
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
More Traffic
Top Stories
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
PHOTOS: World cities stand with London
Parents charged after baby left alone in parking lot
Mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Census Bureau estimates show Chicago-area's population slips
Show More
Survey shows some Chicagoans lagging in physical, mental health
Man accidentally donates wife's wedding dress to Goodwill
Principal accuses 6th grader of selling water snakes as sex toys
Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
More News
Photos
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
More Photos