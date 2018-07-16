CTA Blue Line trains delayed after suspicious object found on tracks in Logan Square

Some Blue Line trains are operating with residual delays after an earlier suspicious object at Logan Square; service is resuming. — cta (@cta) July 17, 2018

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Montrose and California due to a suspicious object at Logan Square. — cta (@cta) July 16, 2018

Though trains are operating in two sections over the rest of the line, we encourage riders to avoid the O'Hare branch while authorities complete their work as service is operating with major delays. Consider all available alternatives & modes, such as other rail lines and buses. — cta (@cta) July 16, 2018

CTA Blue Line trains were operating with delays Monday evening after being stopped for a couple hours to investigate a suspicious package on the tracks in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.At one point, trains were halted between Montrose and Grand stations and officials urged passengers to use alternate routes.Officials said the object was thrown on the tracks.The CTA was working to provide shuttle buses between the stations. Riders were encouraged to consider using the No. 56 Milwaukee and No. 77 Belmont buses for their commute.