CTA Blue Line trains delayed after suspicious object found on tracks in Logan Square

Blue Line trains were delayed Monday night on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Blue Line trains were operating with delays Monday evening after being stopped for a couple hours to investigate a suspicious package on the tracks in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.



At one point, trains were halted between Montrose and Grand stations and officials urged passengers to use alternate routes.


Officials said the object was thrown on the tracks.

The CTA was working to provide shuttle buses between the stations. Riders were encouraged to consider using the No. 56 Milwaukee and No. 77 Belmont buses for their commute.

