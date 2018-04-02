TRAFFIC

Normal CTA Red Line service resumes after report of powdery substance

The Chicago Fire Department respond to an incident on the Red Line at State Street at Roosevelt.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Normal CTA Red Line service is resuming Monday morning after police activity rerouted to the elevated tracks in the Loop.

Red Line trains were running on the elevated tracks Between Fullerton and Cermak Chinatown. The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a powdery substance on a train or platform near Roosevelt.

The CTA says a shuttle bus is available between Fullerton And Clark/Lake and the #62 Archer, #29 State, #36 Broadway, and # 8 Halsted buses are available as alternatives.
