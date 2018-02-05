TRAFFIC

CTA says new improvements will speed up service on Blue, Red, Brown and Green lines

CTA Blue Line.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Transit Authority is making some changes to make train rides faster.

The CTA said it's launching a program to fix tracks and upgrade rail, rail ties and electrical power throughout the system, which will help cut commute times on the Red, Blue, Brown, and Green lines.

Dubbed the FastTracks program, the CTA said it will reduce up to six minutes off the typical round-trip commute on the city's four busiest rail lines.

The $179 million in funding is provided by a fee increase in app-based ride-hailing companies operating in the city. The fee was approved by the City Council in November of last year. The city said it is the first fee in the country created to support investment in public transportation.
