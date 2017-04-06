TRAFFIC

Driver trapped after car hits tree on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rescue crews worked to free a driver from a car that wrapped around a tree early Thursday morning on southbound Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side.

First responders arrived around 6 a.m. at the scene of the pin-in crash near West Wilson Drive. The car was apparently heading south on Lake Shore when the driver lost control, went onto the median and hit the tree.

Emergency vehicles blocked the left lanes on both sides of Lake Shore as they tried to get the driver out of the car. There is no word yet on that person's condition.

Roads were slick and strong winds were blowing in the area at the time of the crash. The cause is under investigation.
