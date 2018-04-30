TRAFFIC

Want to get in front? Driver uses rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
From streaking down the highway, proposing to your significant other to brawls causing a traffic backup, we've seen it all on Houston's roadways.

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane?

Well, it happened Saturday -- and of course -- during Houston's rush-hour traffic near the "Be Someone" sign.

RELATED: Weird things that happen on Houston highways

Marco Sanchez says he was stuck in traffic and wanted to make other drivers "smile and have a little fun."

"So I saw this guy trying to cut in for some few minutes and no one was letting him go by," Sanchez said. "So I decided to give another challenge before I let him go by."

The video posted on Sanchez's Facebook page has been shared over 35,000 times.

"I'm still shocked," he said. "I never expected this to go viral."

Sanchez added that he appreciates the other driver for going along with the game.

"Houston traffic makes people even more angry after a long day of work," Sanchez said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficviral videodrivingsocietyhighwaysu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Person fatally struck by Blue Line train at Addison station, police say
Hit-and-run deaths at an all-time high, AAA says
What's Driving You Crazy: Why has CTA never built crosstown transit line?
VIDEO: Port Authority official rages at police
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral
Girl, 5, recovering after being hit by stray bullet in Albany Park
Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of apartment complex
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Teen shot in neck while walking into Park Manor store
Buses carrying Central American migrants roll to US border
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
CRUNCH and SMACK: Pickle Lady's ASMR videos for stress relief go viral
Show More
1 of 2 killed in Elgin shooting ID'd
Chicago Police Honor Guard holding 24-hour vigil for fallen officers
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police
Consumers, analysts react to Sprint, T-Mobile merger
More News