TRAFFIC

Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

The next phase of construction closures are underway on the Eisenhower Expressway, and that means fewer lanes and more traffic. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The next phase of construction closures are underway on the Eisenhower Expressway, and that means fewer lanes and more traffic.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday morning, crews closed the right lane between Ogden Avenue and Halsted Street on the Eisenhower. The lane will be closed through 2019.

The Racine exit is also closed for the construction, and will remain closed through 2019. Drivers can exit at Paulina Street to the Congress Parkway as a detour.

The reason for the lane closure is to shift traffic over to allow workers to continue repairs and rebuilding ramps as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange Project, which is slated to be completed in 2021.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficconstructionChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Houston chase briefly stops after 45 min., slowly resumes for another 45 min.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash
Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Virgil Abloh, Kanye West collaborator, named Louis Vuitton men's designer
Show More
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
More News
Top Video
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
Stormy Daniels interview airs on 60 Minutes as President Trump returns to DC
More Video