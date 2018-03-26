Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019

The next phase of construction closures are underway on the Eisenhower Expressway, and that means fewer lanes and more traffic.Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday morning, crews closed the right lane between Ogden Avenue and Halsted Street on the Eisenhower. The lane will be closed through 2019.The Racine exit is also closed for the construction, and will remain closed through 2019. Drivers can exit at Paulina Street to the Congress Parkway as a detour.The reason for the lane closure is to shift traffic over to allow workers to continue repairs and rebuilding ramps as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange Project, which is slated to be completed in 2021.