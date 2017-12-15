Extensive restrictions cause more South Loop parking woes

Parking in Chicago's South Loop may really cost you after parking restrictions near Soldier Field are changed to accommodate concerts and sporting events at the Wintrust Arena in the downtown neighborhood.But now some residents and some businesses are complaining after their customers got $60 parking tickets because they didn't know they needed a parking pass when the event parking restrictions are in place. They're concerned their shops will suffer.The signs went up in mid-October and enforcement began last month on Nov. 11 when DePaul's Blue Demons played Notre Dame's Fighting Irish in their first home game at the arena.The parking restrictions already in place since 2010 from Roosevelt to Cermak roads and from Lake to Clark streets during Bears games have been expanded to I-55 on the south.Built and operated by the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, Wintrust cost taxpayers some $164 million. Besides DePaul's basketball teams, it also is home to the WNBA Chicago Sky, as well as an event center for McCormick Place.Several neighborhood groups are calling for a review of the event parking restrictions, which the city says it is open to review and change in the future.