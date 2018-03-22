TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Houston car chase briefly stops after 45 min., slowly resumes for another 45 min.

EMBED </>More Videos

Wild slow speed chase ends with suspect take-down (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
SWAT officers moved in on a chase suspect Thursday morning on Highway 288 in Houston after a bizarre chase lasting more than 90 minutes. Officers in tactical gear pulled the man from the SUV. He was taken into custody and placed in an ambulance.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver taken into custody after long police chase.


After 45 minutes into the pursuit, police bumped the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull over on the South Loop. Police pulled their weapons, but the driver very slowly moved along the freeway, with officers trailing behind.

EMBED More News Videos

After being boxed in chase suspect takes off again.


It all started in Baytown as a 911 call for a disturbance. Baytown police say a man reportedly pistol-whipped a woman. When officers arrived, the man got into the vehicle and took off, with police in pursuit.

The scene has moved onto Highway 288 northbound.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver in police chase turns toward officers before turning back around.



Law enforcement agencies pursued the driver across the east and south sides of Houston, into the Galleria area at one point.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Houston police 'bumped' the rear of the vehicle in a PIT maneuver. The driver pulled over to the shoulder on the South Loop eastbound at Kirby, but the chase didn't end there.
EMBED More News Videos

HPD officers carry out pit move to force driver to stop police chase.



Police drew their weapons, but the driver didn't fully emerge from the SUV. He put his hands out the window before slowly driving off again, with the door partially open.

He stopped the vehicle multiple times, as police followed slowly behind.

The driver took the SUV across freeways and side streets, at times even leaving the road to drive across sidewalks and grassy areas. One rear tire was completely flattened.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver in Ford SUV leads police on a chase.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpolice chaseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April
Several vehicles, including two semis, involved in crash on I-55 in SW suburbs
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged with sexually abusing woman on CTA platform
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
Elgin police to release body camera video of shooting on I-90
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Video shows self-driving Uber's fatal collision
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Show More
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More News
Top Video
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More Video