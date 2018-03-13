TRAFFIC

Icy conditions causing problems in NW Indiana

Icy conditions caused major traffic backups on I-65 in northwest Indiana Tuesday morning.

Icy conditions are causing problems on roads in northwest Indiana, particularly I-65, Tuesday morning.

The Northbound side of the expressway was bumper-to-bumper from about a mile south of US 30 all the way up to I-80/94. The section of eastbound I-80/94 heading into I-65 was also backed up.

As of 7 a.m., Indiana State Police said they were responding to at least 15 crashes. Semis were seen driving with their flashers on, signalling that they did not have full traction. On southbound I-65 around 49th Avenue, all lanes were blocked because of cars spinning out.

Chopper 7HD flew overhead on I-65 at 37th Ave. as one car struggled to go up a ramp and ended up sliding backward and side to side on the iced-over roadway. Even a salt truck was seen sliding across lanes of traffic on I-65.

