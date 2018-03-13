Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --Icy road conditions turned parts of I-65 into a parking lot as drivers struggled to navigate the dangerous road conditions.
By 7 a.m., Indiana State Police had responded to at least 15 crashes. Semis drove with flashers on, signaling they did not have full traction. At one point, southbound I-65 near 49th Avenue, all lanes were blocked because cars were spinning out.
"I drive that road every day, it's going to take me 20 more minutes to get to work today now," said driver Brandi Shapiro.
Parts of the interstate looked like parking lots as vehicles were forced to move at a slow crawl. Chopper 7HD flew overhead on I-65 at 37th Avenue as one car struggled to go up a ramp. At one point, the car slid backward and side to side. Even a salt truck was seen sliding across lanes of traffic.
Brandi Schapiro said she left home early to give herself extra time on the roads.
"I've hit black ice and rolled my vehicle before, so you really got to be careful especially with the way it is now with the temperature dropping and raising," Shapiro said.
Now that the sun is out, Savannah Hinkle says the warmer temperatures are bringing a new threat to drivers.
"They're warming up so it's becoming like watery so you just got to be cautious of like hydroplaning," Hinkle said.
No serious injuries have been reported from the crash.
