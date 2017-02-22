Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity

Police are investigating after two nearly identical vehicles were damaged by gunfire in an apparent case of mistaken identity in the south suburbs.Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police said a shooter in a Chevy Impala was pursuing the driver of a Nissan Murano and hit the Nissan with gunfire on Interstate 57 around 127th Street. No one in that SUV was shot.At some point, the shooter encountered a second, nearly identical Murano - driven by a woman who had nothing to do with the other Nissan - and perhaps thinking the two vehicles were one in the same, the shooter opened fire and hit that second Nissan in the driver side back door. That driver was not hit, but was left shaken."I'm still shaken up a little bit. I just can't get over it, on the expressway? Come on," Patricia Lipscomb said. "That's the bad part about it, hanging out the window just shooting like you crazy."The southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for several hours Wednesday afternoon as police investigated. All lanes were reopened just before 6 p.m.