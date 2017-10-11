  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAFFIC

Jackknifed semi strikes police car, IDOT truck on outbound Kennedy

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi truck jackknifed and struck a squad car and an IDOT truck early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A semi jackknifed Wednesday morning on the outbound Kennedy Expressway at Addison, striking an Illinois State Police car and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The trooper and IDOT worker were responding to an earlier crash near the ramp at Addison when their vehicles were hit around 5:10 a.m., state police said. While it is unclear what caused the semi driver to lose control, the reason could be related to weather, investigators said.

The trooper is OK. The IDOT worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

All lanes were blocked on outbound I-90/94 near Addison for about 90 minutes, creating a parking lot on the expressway. Traffic got by on the shoulder before lanes slowly re-opened by around 6:40 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficraintrafficcrashChicagoAvondale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes woman near Clarendon Hills
White substance that impacted CTA Red Line commute ID'd
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
Vegas Golden Knights pay tribute to heroes, victims in somber opener
Neuroscientist pushed stranger onto CTA Blue Line tracks, police say
Sources: Vegas gunman had access to service elevator as perk
Ditka clarifies 'No oppression in last 100 years' comment
Show More
Utah police officer who handcuffed, dragged nurse in video fired
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Cook County officials vote 15-1 to repeal sugary drink tax
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
More News
Top Video
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video