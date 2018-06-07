TRAFFIC

Wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive impacts traffic

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lake Shore Drive was backed up in both directions Thursday morning after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred on the northbound drive between Irving Park Road and Montrose Avenue. Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8:30 a.m. A silver Toyota, a black Mercedes sedan and a white Nissan were towed off Lake Shore at Montrose.

Police said there were injuries in this crash, but did not release any details about how many people were hurt or the nature of the injuries.

One lane on northbound Lake Shore Drive was temporarily closed, but it re-opened around 8:45 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waylake shore drivecrashChicagoLakeviewBuena Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Brake fire spreads to semi trailer on NB I-294
Hacked Ironman signs referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
CTA Blue Line renovations at Belmont, Jefferson Park begin Tuesday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Chicago police officer in Bronzeville
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after sentence commuted
Drivers in downtown Chicago targeted by cell-phone thieves
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Volcano burn victims from Guatemala arrive in US for treatment
Dixon High School shooting suspect due in court
Show More
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
Brooklyn army base calls ICE on pizza deliveryman
Kate Spade's husband breaks silence on designer's death
Uncle charged in accidental shooting that left 5-year-old boy paralyzed
More News