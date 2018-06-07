Wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive impacts traffic

Lake Shore Drive was backed up in both directions Thursday morning after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred on the northbound drive between Irving Park Road and Montrose Avenue. Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8:30 a.m. A silver Toyota, a black Mercedes sedan and a white Nissan were towed off Lake Shore at Montrose.Police said there were injuries in this crash, but did not release any details about how many people were hurt or the nature of the injuries.One lane on northbound Lake Shore Drive was temporarily closed, but it re-opened around 8:45 a.m.