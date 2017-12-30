TRAFFIC

Law firm offering to reimburse Chicago rideshare rides on NYE

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, an Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Seth Wenig, File)

A law firm is offering to reimburse rides on Uber, Lyft and Curb in Chicago on New Year's Eve.

LegalRideshare says it will pay up to $25 per-person for rides taken between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018.

"We're urging everyone to plan a safe ride home before drinking this holiday season. This is a small token of our appreciation for the ridershare community and our commitment to safety," said LegalRideshare attorney Bryant Greening.

Riders need to submit a screenshot of their rideshare receipt along with their name, phone number and a copy of their valid driver's license to help@legalrideshare.com by 11:59 a.m. Jan. 2.

The law firm says multiple people cannot collect reimbursement for the same ride and it is limited to one per person. The offer only applies to Uber, Lyft and Curb rides taken in the city of Chicago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficnew year's eveuberlyftrideshareholidayChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Free CTA rides available New Year's Eve
Uber offers New Year's Eve ride-sharing tips
TRAFFIC
Uber offers New Year's Eve ride-sharing tips
40,000 pounds of avocados spill on Texas highway after fiery crash
Officer stopped on shoulder to catch DUIs fatally struck by alleged drunk driver
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Exiting CTA passengers targeted in robberies
Alleged prank 'swatting' call turns deadly with fatal police shooting of man
TCF Bank branch robbed in Franklin Park
Powerball lottery jackpot at $384 million
Transgender people cleared to join military, for now
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
VIDEO: Price of hair weave leads to punches at Ga. store
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
Show More
iPhone customers racing to replace batteries after Apple apology
Chicago Weather: Frigid temps to continue through New Year
Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home
Report: Trump adviser Papadopoulos told Australian diplomat Russia had Hillary Clinton emails
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos