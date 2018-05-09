TRAFFIC

Liquid chocolate highway spill solidifies into sticky mess

Tons of liquid milk chocolate are spilled and block six lanes on a highway after a truck transporting it overturned near Slupca, in western Poland, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo)

WARSAW, Poland --
A tractor-trailer has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.

The private broadcaster TVN24 showed images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the A2 motorway, blocking traffic in both directions.

Rescue officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying as it cooled and would require large amounts of hot water to clear away.

Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca, a town in western Poland, said, "the cooling chocolate is worse than snow."

TVN24 reported from the site of the accident that the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm. The accident occurred in the morning when there was little traffic and nobody else was hurt.
