Man shot on I-57; SB lanes reopened following investigation

A shooting shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 57 from South Halsted to 101st streets Tuesday evening, Illinois State Police said.At around 7:21 p.m. the lanes reopened, police said.At around 4:15 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the left thigh on I-57 near Halsted while driving, Chicago police said. The victim said the shooter was in a dark blue or black passenger van.The 31-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious to critical condition.Traffic was being diverted to the outbound Bishop Ford I-94 Freeway.Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400.