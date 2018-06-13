TRAFFIC

Metra adds more train cars to BNSF morning commute

A schedule shift on Metra's busiest train line caused big problems for commuters this week. Metra added more cars to the morning commute on its BNSF line on Wednesday, in an effort (WLS)

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A schedule shift on Metra's busiest train line caused big problems for commuters this week. Metra added more cars to the morning commute on its BNSF line on Wednesday, in an effort to cut down on the crowds.

Metra apologized to its riders after revamping train schedules led to crowded trains - some standing-room only - and delays on Tuesday.

Frustrated commuters trying to get on the BNSF line shared photos on social media Tuesday night. The platforms were packed.

But one commuter said he is supportive of Metra despite the problems.

"My view is a significant change like this is - I think people will be good," said John Janicik, a Metra rider.

Metra handed out fliers to angry evening commuters, apologizing and asking for patience as the agency figured out how to get it right.

The reason for recent delays and overcrowding? Federal guidelines for Positive Train Control, or PTC, technology that is built to prevent crashes and speeding trains. It also makes the turnaround time for trains longer.

Metra officials said they are monitoring this situation very closely.
