Metra Alert BNSF - Train #1309, Scheduled to Arrive Aurora at 3:01 PM - Stopped, A Pedestrian Struck By Train - Extensive Delays — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 4, 2017

The Metra BNSF line is halted in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a train near La Grange, Metra said. The accident is causing extensive delays.The train was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:01 p.m.