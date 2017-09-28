Metra BNSF train hits pedestrian between Clarendon Hills, West Hinsdale

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --Metra BNSF train movement was stopped in both directions Thursday morning after an inbound train struck a pedestrian between Clarendon Hills and West Hinsdale in the west suburbs.
Train No. 1242, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:15 a.m., hit the pedestrian, Metra officials said. Authorities have not released information about the person struck.
It is unclear how long BNSF service will be halted. Officials asked commuters to listen to platform announcements and check out Track Your Train on metrail.com for real-time updates.