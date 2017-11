Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound And Outbound Trains May Be Operating 30 to 40 Minutes Behind Schedule, Emergency Track Repair at Congress Park — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) November 27, 2017

Trains on Metra's BNSF line are operating with delays of up to 40 minutes Monday morning for emergency track repairs.Metra was orignially having signal problems at its Congress Park station and it turned into emergency track repairs. Metra says some trains are moving both inbound and outbound, but not all.