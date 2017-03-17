TRAFFIC

Metra: Dead body found near Ravenswood UP North station

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Metra trains were delayed Friday evening on the Union Pacific North Line after a body was found near tracks in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.

A crew member on Train 335 spotted the body about 6:15 p.m. near Barry and Ravenswood avenues between the Clybourn and Ravenswood Metra stations, according to Katie Dahlstrom, a Metra spokeswoman.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death Friday night.

Inbound and outbound trains were running 30-60 minutes behind schedule, the rail service said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2016.)
Related Topics:
trafficmetradead bodyRavenswoodChicago
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Elgin
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
CSX freight train derails, ends up across roadway
ABC7's Roz Varon presented with national traffic reporting award
More Traffic
Top Stories
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash
Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Unpaid 2016 property tax bills to be sold on April 3rd
Attorneys for 'El Chapo' fight his pre-trial solitary confinement
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Show More
Local Meals on Wheels organization reacts to Trump budget cuts
Catholics in Chicago get dispensation to eat corned beef Friday for St. Patrick's Day
Man suspected in 7 bank robberies strikes again in Stickney
Trader Joe's burritos recalled for possible plastic pieces in product
4 charged with Sugar Grove Township woman's overdose death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos