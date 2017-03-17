Metra: Dead body found near Ravenswood UP North station

Metra trains were delayed Friday evening on the Union Pacific North Line after a body was found near tracks in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.A crew member on Train 335 spotted the body about 6:15 p.m. near Barry and Ravenswood avenues between the Clybourn and Ravenswood Metra stations, according to Katie Dahlstrom, a Metra spokeswoman.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death Friday night.Inbound and outbound trains were running 30-60 minutes behind schedule, the rail service said.Additional information was not immediately available.