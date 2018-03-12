Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April

A major track project along Metra's Milwaukee North Line will significantly limit service next month.
The work will begin April 5 and continue through April 27.
There will be no inbound or outbound service north of Lake Forest for three consecutive weekends. Weekday service between Fox Lake and Grayslake will be limited to morning and evening rush hour trains. Busing to Grayslake from Fox Lake, Ingleside, Long Lake and Round Lake will be available for midday trips on weekdays.
Work will take place on a 17-mile, single-track span between Libertyville and Fox Lake. Metra will replace 17,000 ties, replace five switches, clear debris and continue updating its signal system.
Visit Metra's website for detailed information on the schedule impacts.
