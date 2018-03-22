TRAFFIC

Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra plans to add a new safety system to its BNSF line this summer. The commuter railway is also considering raising fares amid declining ridership and less state funding.

The new safety system, known as Positive Train Control or PTC, stops a train if the engineer blows a signal or goes above the speed limit.

At the latest board meeting, members said the system may be a tough sell to riders because it may slow some trains down.

Board members are also considering raising fares up to a quarter per ride in 2019-2020.

Metra last raised fares in February. It now costs $7.25 to get from Naperville to Union Station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmetrafare increasetrain safetyChicagoNapervilleCiceroBerwynAuroraRiversideBrookfieldLa GrangeHinsdaleLisleClarendon HillsDowners GroveWestmontWestern Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Metra riders now paying more as fare hike takes effect
TRAFFIC
Houston chase briefly stops after 45 min., slowly resumes for another 45 min.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April
More Traffic
Top Stories
Elgin police to release body camera video of shooting on I-90
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Wanted Lake County man stabs himself to avoid arrest
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Show More
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Trump targets up to $60 billion in Chinese imports with new tariffs
See the royal wedding invitations
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos