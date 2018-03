Metra UP North Line schedule changes start April 9 for bridge construction

The new evening and weekend Metra UP North Line train schedule will start April 9 as part of a major project to replace bridges along that line.Trains will operate on a single track between the Clybourn Station and Evanston due to the construction.Starting April 9, train 364 will depart from Waukegan 25 minutes later, at 10:05 p.m.; and Train 368 will depart from Kenosha 10 minutes later, at 11:45 p.m. Inbound weekday trains arriving at Ogilvie Transportation Center after 8 p.m. will have five minutes added to their run times.Outbound Train 301 will be renumbered to Train 371 on the weekdays and will depart from Ogilvie eight minutes earlier, at 12:27 a.m. Train 369 will depart from Ogilvie 10 minutes later, at 11:45 p.m., and trains departing from Ogilvie after 7:30 p.m. will have five minutes added to their run times.On Saturdays and Sundays, inbound Train 822 will depart from Waukegan 30 minutes later, at 5:40 p.m. Outbound Train 821 will depart from Ogilvie five minutes later, at 5:15 p.m., on Saturdays only.For more information, visit: https://metrarail.com/