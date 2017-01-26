TRAFFIC

Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle near Gladstone Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest line were halted in both directions Thursday morning after a train struck a vehicle near Gladstone Park.

Inbound train No. 610 hit the car near North Northwest Highway and North Nagle Avenue between the Norwood Park and Gladstone Park stations around 5:45 a.m.

No further details were released.

Metra officials said it is unclear how long UP-NW train service will be stopped. Extensive delays are expected. Commuters should listen for platform announcements or use Track Your Train on metrarail.com for the latest updates.
