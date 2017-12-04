Missing man, 90, injured after being hit by Metra train in Bronzeville

A 90-year-old man who had gone missing was hit by a Metra train Monday morning on the South Side.Jun Ming Kuang had last been seen in the 3200-block of South May Street, police said.At about 8:40 a.m., a Kuang was struck by a Metra Rock Island train around 29th and Federal Streets, police said. He suffered a broken arm and some abrasions and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.The incident caused delays on the Metra Rock Island of up to 45 minutes Monday morning before normal service was restored.