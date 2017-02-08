All lanes of northbound I-55 were blocked Wednesday morning near the Des Plaines River due to a crash involving three vehicles.There were significant delays in both directions. It is unclear when northbound I-55 would reopen.Light snow fell in areas south of Chicago Wednesday morning, creating slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said a dusting to 1 inch of snow was expected to accumulate between I-88 and I-80. South of I-80 may see more than 1 inch of snow. Wednesday's high temperature is only expected to be 30 degrees, a 20-degree drop compared to Tuesday's high.Motorists should allow for extra travel time, drive slowly and increase the distance between themselves and cars in front of them.