  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 near Des Plaines River

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) --
All lanes of northbound I-55 were blocked Wednesday morning near the Des Plaines River due to a crash involving three vehicles.

There were significant delays in both directions. It is unclear when northbound I-55 would reopen.

Light snow fell in areas south of Chicago Wednesday morning, creating slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said a dusting to 1 inch of snow was expected to accumulate between I-88 and I-80. South of I-80 may see more than 1 inch of snow. Wednesday's high temperature is only expected to be 30 degrees, a 20-degree drop compared to Tuesday's high.

Motorists should allow for extra travel time, drive slowly and increase the distance between themselves and cars in front of them.
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingtrafficcrashsnowChannahon
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Work begins on Clark Street Bridge Monday
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield
Daily Herald: Improving Tri-State Tollway exits in Gurnee
Broken crane blocking 2 SB lanes of Lake Shore Drive
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man beaten, stabbed during robbery at Loop Blue Line station
Charges pending against man who attacked Ogden students
'Battlestar Galactica' Actor Richard Hatch Dead at 71
Police: Man found shot in Palatine Walmart parking lot
South Elgin boy home from hospital after alleged beating
Syrian refugee family arrives in Chicago after travel ban delay
Chicago police stop using controversial training video
Show More
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary in historic vote
1 year after woman killed by stray bullet, family searches for witnesses
Federal judges express skepticism about Trump travel ban
Chicago set to start Fulton Market streetscape project
Clinic cashed in on Urlacher's new hair without permission
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos