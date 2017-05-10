TRAFFIC

OB Bishop Ford closed at 130th after truck crash spills 40K lbs. of steel

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police responded Wednesday morning to the scene of a rollover crash on the outbound Bishop Ford just after 10 a.m.

The crash occurred at 130th Street. All southbound lanes of I-94 are closed.

The tractor semi-trailer spilled approximately 40,000 pounds of steel. All southbound lanes are expected to be closed for approximately 1-2 hours.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route until the crash site is cleared of debris.

As of 10:20 a.m. the Bishop Ford was backed up to King Drive.

