Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington, UP-NW service disrupted

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Barrington, train #606 struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 27, 2018

At this time, Metra has very limited inbound service between Barrington and Chicago due to train 606 striking a pedestrian. An extra train will depart Barrington making all stops to Chicago, this extra train will follow 618. https://t.co/aBZ0x2KHew — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 27, 2018

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in north suburban Barrington Tuesday morning.The incident occurred on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line. Initially, trains were halted in both directions in and out of Barrington. as of 7:15 a.m., Metra said it has limited inbound service from Barrington to Chicago.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at about 5:56 a.m. the pedestrian was fatally struck by the train near Route 14 and Taylor Street.