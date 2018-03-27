  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington, UP-NW service disrupted

[File photo.]

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in north suburban Barrington Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line. Initially, trains were halted in both directions in and out of Barrington. as of 7:15 a.m., Metra said it has limited inbound service from Barrington to Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at about 5:56 a.m. the pedestrian was fatally struck by the train near Route 14 and Taylor Street.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmetrapedestrian strucktrain accidentBarrington
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Houston chase briefly stops after 45 min., slowly resumes for another 45 min.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man thrown out of hospital steals, crashes ambulance in Englewood, police say
Woman shot escaping from robber, man shot in car in separate incidents on West Side
Apple set to make new product launch announcement at Lane Tech HS
Surveillance video released in McKinley Park restaurant robbery
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho' accused cartel boss
Show More
Drug enforcement agency beefs up front line troops in Chicago
Chance the Rapper calls out marketers for 'racist ads'
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos