TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near La Grange

La Grange, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra BNSF line train near La Grange on Saturday afternoon, Metra said. The accident is causing extensive delays.

Metra said the delays could range from 47 to 52 minutes.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:01 p.m.

Details regarding the condition of the pedestrian were not made immediately available.

Check back for more updates as this story develops.
Related Topics:
trafficmetraLa Grange
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Adams Street Bridge reopens after 13 month project
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
State rep. proposes renaming section of I-55 after Obama
More Traffic
Top Stories
Murder suspect released by accident back in custody
U of I student from Franklin Park dies after fall from balcony
CFD: Man smoking with oxygen tank sparked fatal fire on NW Side
Dying author pens essay with dating profile of husband
Trump claims Obama had his phones wiretapped; no proof cited
Man stabbed on Blue Line train in Jefferson Park
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Ala. theater refuses to show 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay character
Home invader wakes up victims in West Garfield Park bedrooms
Mumps suspected at Barrington, Arlington Heights schools
Brawny Woman replaces Man for Women's History Month
Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
More Photos