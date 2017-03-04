Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near La Grange

Metra Alert BNSF - Train #1309, Scheduled to Arrive Aurora at 3:01 PM - Stopped, A Pedestrian Struck By Train - Extensive Delays — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 4, 2017

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra BNSF line train near La Grange on Saturday afternoon, Metra said. The accident is causing extensive delays.Metra said the delays could range from 47 to 52 minutes.The train was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:01 p.m.Details regarding the condition of the pedestrian were not made immediately available.