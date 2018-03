Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Barrington, train #606 struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 27, 2018

A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train in north suburban Barrington Tuesday morning, Metra says.The incident occurred on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line. As of 6:50 a.m., traffic is halted in both directions.Inbound train #618 departing Arlington Park will originate in Barrington, Metra said.