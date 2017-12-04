TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck by Metra Rock Island District train in Bronzeville

Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a Metra Rock Island District train in Bronzeville Saturday morning.

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The pedestrian was struck about 8:45 a.m. by Rock Island District inbound train No. 416 north of the 35th Street station, 106 W. 35th St., according to Metra's website.

The person, thought to be in their 70s or 80s, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken arm in good condition, according to Chicago Police.

As of 9:45 a.m., inbound trains were on the move with delays up to 45 minutes, according to the transit agency.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
