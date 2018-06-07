TRAFFIC

Person in custody after Lake Shore Drive crash, hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A driver is in custody after police said that person was involved in two accidents Thursday, one near Lake Shore Drive and one just off the drive. The incidents, which also-involved a wrong-way driver, caused major delays on Lake Shore Drive during the morning commute.

Police said it all started with a hit-and-run crash that occurred near Lake Shore Drive, near Lawrence Avenue. The suspected hit-and-run driver did not stop, got onto southbound Lake Shore Drive got into a two-vehicle crash just past Montrose Avenue around 8 a.m.

The victim in the hit-and-run crash was not hurt and the vehicle was not badly damaged. Police said that driver got onto southbound Lake Shore Drive and saw the vehicle that hit theirs earlier. The driver tried to flag down officers and ended up heading south in the northbound lanes, police said. No crash occurred on northbound Lake Shore Drive.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8:30 a.m. A silver Toyota, a black Mercedes sedan and a white Nissan were towed off Lake Shore at Montrose.

Police said there were injuries reported, but did not release details about how many people were hurt or the nature of the injuries. Police did say a driver was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Traffic was heavy on both sides of the drive during the incidents and crash investigation. One lane of northbound Lake Shore Drive was temporarily closed, but it re-opened around 8:45 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waylake shore drivecrashChicagoLakeviewBuena Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Brake fire spreads to semi trailer on NB I-294
Hacked Ironman signs referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
CTA Blue Line renovations at Belmont, Jefferson Park begin Tuesday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Chicago police officer in Bronzeville
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Drivers in downtown Chicago targeted by cell-phone thieves
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Volcano burn victims from Guatemala arrive in US for treatment
Show More
Dixon High School shooting suspect due in court
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
Brooklyn army base calls ICE on pizza deliveryman
Kate Spade's husband breaks silence on designer's death
More News