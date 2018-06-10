CHICAGO (WLS) --An Arizona man has been charged with DUI after police said he crashed into a Lyft car, killing a passenger on Friday in Logan Square.
Police said Sunday 25-year-old Travis Anderson of Tempe, Ariz. has been charged with a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence.
The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Anudari Bayaraa of Chicago.
The crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt Boulevard at about 3:55 a.m., police said. Bayaraa was in a Toyota Camry driven by a 32-year-old woman for the ride-share company Lyft when a Toyota Avalon driven by Anderson crossed the center line and struck the Camry head-on, police said.
Bayaraa was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The Lyft driver was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and a 31-year-old man riding in the Camry was transported in good condition to Stroger.
Lyft released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our sympathies and hearts go out to the loved ones of the driver and passengers during this difficult time. We have reached out to the driver and have been in touch with the passenger's family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation."