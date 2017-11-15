Semi loses control after Cicero crash, slams into building

A semi involved in a crash Wednesday morning in west suburban Cicero lost control, knocked down a light pole and slammed into a building.The semi and another vehicle collided in the 1800-block of South Cicero Avenue around 5:30 a.m., Cicero Spokesperson Ray Hanania said. The semi driver then lost control of the truck, which spun around and hit a light pole. That pole fell onto a third vehicle before the semi crashed into a building on the west side of the street. The cab of the truck ended up partially inside an auto body repair shop.No one was hurt.As of 6:30 a.m., Cicero was closed between West 16th and 19th streets as emergency crews cleared the crash and police conducted an investigation. Northbound traffic was backed up for more than a mile, all the way to Ogden Avenue, creating a huge headache for drivers. Motorists should avoid the area.