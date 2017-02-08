Several crashes reported on icy roads in southwest suburbs

Light snow that fell southwest of Chicago Tuesday morning created slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported along I-55 and I-80.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said a dusting to 1 inch of snow was expected to accumulate between I-88 and I-80. South of I-80 may see more than 1 inch of snow. But that small amount of snow did some major damage.Ten cars were involved in separate crashes on northbound Pulaski Road over I-80 near 173rd Street in southwest suburban Country Club Hills. on one end of the bridge, four cars were involved in one crash. One of those cars was on its side.Drivers must detour around this incident. Police said Pulaski was expected to reopen around 8:30 a.m.All lanes of northbound I-55 were temporarily blocked Wednesday morning near the Des Plaines River due to a crash involving three vehicles.Three cars slowly slid into each other on northbound La Grange Road over I-80 in southwest suburban Tinley Park. They ended up perpendicular to the road, tail to front, blocking all three lanes.There is no word yet on injuries in any of these crashes.Motorists should allow for extra travel time, drive slowly and increase the distance between themselves and cars in front of them.