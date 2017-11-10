TRAFFIC

South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged by potholes

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least a dozen drivers were forced off the road with flat tires and cracked rims after traveling through a rough stretch of road in Chicago's South Loop.

Drivers want to know why the city didn't block off a section of South Clark Street near West Roosevelt Road that was under construction Thursday night.

One by one, cars were damaged by potholes and exposed sewer covers.

"This is terrible. They could have just blocked the street off and people could have taken upper Roosevelt to get down here," said Liz Eley, a driver.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation released this statement Friday morning:

"The area has been under construction for infrastructure repairs, with milling for street resurfacing beginning this week. Signage is in the area encouraging residents to drive slowly. City crews will be out inspecting the site this morning."

Drivers can file a claim with the city, it could take months before there's any reimbursement.
