TRAFFIC

Illinois is one of the strictest states on speeding, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Heads up, drivers! A new study has found that Illinois is one of the toughest states in the country when it comes to enforcing speeding laws. (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Heads up, drivers! A new study has found that Illinois is one of the toughest states in the country when it comes to enforcing speeding laws.

With the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's estimate that speeding-related crashes cost society around $40.4 billion each year, some states are taking speeding more seriously.

Illinois ranks as the 8th strictest state on speeding and reckless driving, according to a new study from WalletHub. Additionally, it ranks 4th in the country on speeding enforcement.

The study ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia by a point system, with high scores indicating stricter driving laws. Delaware took the top spot, with a total of 20 points. Texas fell to the bottom of the list, with just 2.50 points.

Speeding was found to be a contributing factor to 27 percent of motor vehicle crash deaths in 2016, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Speeding can also cost your more at the pump. The U.S. Department of Energy found that for every 5 mph you drive over 60 mph, drivers are more likely to spend an additional 7 percent on gasoline.

You can read the full report online at Wallethub.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficspeedingspeed limittraffic stopreckless drivingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
CTA installs new HD cameras at Red Line stations
Blue Island Branch of Metra Electric Line to shut down July 7 for track work
2 seriously hurt in Elgin rollover crash
Metra to add extra trains for Pride Parade
More Traffic
Top Stories
Girl, teen critically hurt in Sheridan lightning strike; woman struck in Loop
Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours
Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head
Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper engaged
CDC: Illinois among top states for pediatric cancer diagnoses
Judge orders Brazilian boy, 10, to be released from detention, reunited with mother
Body pulled from Fox River in Elgin
Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora
Show More
Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified
Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 19, injures 31
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
Naperville Ribfest temporarily closes for 2nd time Thursday; fireworks scheduled for 10 PM
More News